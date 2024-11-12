Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Data Patterns (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further to our letter no. SEC/SE/063/2024-25 dated September 30 2024 intimating the closure of Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the insiders from Tuesday October 01 2024 we wish to inform that the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results post the Board Meeting to be held on Saturday November 09 2024. Further to our letter No. SEC/SE/068/2024-25 dated November 04, 2024 intimating the date of Board Meeting, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors (the Board) at its meeting held on Saturday, November 09, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The above said Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.30 p.m. IST and concluded at 4.45 p.m. IST. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Data Patterns (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Patterns (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday July 29 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further to our letter no. SEC/SE/028/2024-25 dated June 28 2024 intimating the closure of Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the insiders from Monday July 01 2024 we wish to inform that the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results post the Board Meeting to be convened on Monday July 29 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on July 29, 2024 Further to our letter No. SEC/SE/038/2024-25 dated July 22, 2024 intimating the date of Board Meeting, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 29, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The above said unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2.00 PM IST and concluded at 4.50 PM IST (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

Data Patterns (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Patterns (India) Limited will be held on Saturday May 18 2024 inter alia to: 1. Approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and 2. Recommend Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Further to our letter no. SEC/SE/117/2023-24 dated March 29 2024 intimating the closure of Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the insiders from Monday April 1 2024 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results post the Board Meeting to be convened on Saturday May 18 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, April 17, 2024 have inter alia approved re-designation of Mr. Mathew Cyriac (DIN: 01903606) from Nominee Director to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. Please enclosed herewith, the details required under above said Regulations in Annexure I.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024