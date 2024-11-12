Data Patterns (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.2
11.2
10.38
1.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,313.01
1,155.88
564.13
206.23
Net Worth
1,324.21
1,167.08
574.51
207.93
Minority Interest
Debt
3.5
2.49
9.2
37.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.53
3.62
3.4
3.51
Total Liabilities
1,334.24
1,173.19
587.11
248.61
Fixed Assets
198.29
113.39
64.78
33.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
262.16
55.68
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.21
3.92
4.16
2.64
Networking Capital
476.89
452.42
341.09
203.96
Inventories
266.8
192.95
119.77
73.74
Inventory Days
120.18
Sundry Debtors
398.78
382.48
198.31
155.94
Debtor Days
254.15
Other Current Assets
173.05
142.36
145.97
56.91
Sundry Creditors
-55.35
-46.98
-41.57
-12
Creditor Days
19.55
Other Current Liabilities
-306.39
-218.39
-81.39
-70.63
Cash
392.69
547.78
177.08
8.8
Total Assets
1,334.24
1,173.19
587.11
248.61
For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
