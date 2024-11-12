iifl-logo-icon 1
Data Patterns (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,372.9
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:29:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

223.95

156.09

131.06

49.47

yoy growth (%)

43.46

19.1

164.9

17.39

Raw materials

-70.4

-56.08

-48.94

-12.89

As % of sales

31.43

35.93

37.34

26.05

Employee costs

-48.42

-42.27

-37.64

-22.49

As % of sales

21.62

27.07

28.72

45.46

Other costs

-13.13

-14.58

-18.92

-5.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.86

9.34

14.43

10.18

Operating profit

91.98

43.15

25.54

9.05

OPM

41.07

27.64

19.49

18.29

Depreciation

-5.55

-5.47

-5.85

-3.02

Interest expense

-14.5

-13.34

-10.77

-4.97

Other income

2.6

4.09

1.44

0.23

Profit before tax

74.53

28.42

10.35

1.28

Taxes

-18.96

-7.38

-2.65

-0.39

Tax rate

-25.44

-25.96

-25.64

-30.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

55.57

21.04

7.7

0.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.17

Net profit

55.57

21.04

7.7

0.71

yoy growth (%)

164.02

173.27

978.56

-10.4

NPM

24.81

13.48

5.87

1.44

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

12 Nov 2024|10:07 AM

For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

