|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
223.95
156.09
131.06
49.47
yoy growth (%)
43.46
19.1
164.9
17.39
Raw materials
-70.4
-56.08
-48.94
-12.89
As % of sales
31.43
35.93
37.34
26.05
Employee costs
-48.42
-42.27
-37.64
-22.49
As % of sales
21.62
27.07
28.72
45.46
Other costs
-13.13
-14.58
-18.92
-5.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.86
9.34
14.43
10.18
Operating profit
91.98
43.15
25.54
9.05
OPM
41.07
27.64
19.49
18.29
Depreciation
-5.55
-5.47
-5.85
-3.02
Interest expense
-14.5
-13.34
-10.77
-4.97
Other income
2.6
4.09
1.44
0.23
Profit before tax
74.53
28.42
10.35
1.28
Taxes
-18.96
-7.38
-2.65
-0.39
Tax rate
-25.44
-25.96
-25.64
-30.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
55.57
21.04
7.7
0.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.17
Net profit
55.57
21.04
7.7
0.71
yoy growth (%)
164.02
173.27
978.56
-10.4
NPM
24.81
13.48
5.87
1.44
For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
