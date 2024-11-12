iifl-logo-icon 1
Data Patterns (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,344.8
(-5.65%)
Data Pattern FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

74.53

28.42

10.35

1.28

Depreciation

-5.55

-5.47

-5.85

-3.02

Tax paid

-18.96

-7.38

-2.65

-0.39

Working capital

55.77

4.44

42.52

0.13

Other operating items

Operating

105.78

20.01

44.36

-1.99

Capital expenditure

-2.19

2.38

-3.8

-0.47

Free cash flow

103.59

22.39

40.56

-2.47

Equity raised

302.45

261.94

226.34

204.29

Investing

0

0

-7.31

0

Financing

23.9

36.41

29.27

0.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

429.95

320.74

288.87

202.75

Data Pattern : related Articles

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

12 Nov 2024|10:07 AM

For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

