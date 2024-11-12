Data Patterns (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
74.53
28.42
10.35
1.28
Depreciation
-5.55
-5.47
-5.85
-3.02
Tax paid
-18.96
-7.38
-2.65
-0.39
Working capital
55.77
4.44
42.52
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
105.78
20.01
44.36
-1.99
Capital expenditure
-2.19
2.38
-3.8
-0.47
Free cash flow
103.59
22.39
40.56
-2.47
Equity raised
302.45
261.94
226.34
204.29
Investing
0
0
-7.31
0
Financing
23.9
36.41
29.27
0.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
429.95
320.74
288.87
202.75
For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.