Data Patterns (India) Ltd AGM

2,149.05
(2.87%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Data Pattern CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Jul 202418 May 2024
The 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company is proposed to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 through Video Conference or Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Annual Report (including the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report) for the Financial Year 2023-24, along with Notice of 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company dated May 18, 2024, setting out the business to be transacted thereat, is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., IST through Video Conference or Other Audio Visual Means(VC/OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 11.00 AM IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Data Pattern: Related News

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

12 Nov 2024|10:07 AM

For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

