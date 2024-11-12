Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday July 24 2024 to Tuesday July 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting and payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if declared by the Shareholders in the 26th AGM of the Company to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024. we would further like to inform that the company has fixed Tuesday July 23 as the record date and cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting for ascertaining the names of the shareholders who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the buisnesses to be transacted at the 26th AGM. Rs.6.5000 per share(325%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 20.06.2024)