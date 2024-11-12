iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Data Patterns (India) Ltd Dividend

2,193.4
(2.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Data Pattern CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 202423 Jul 2024-6.5325Final
outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs.6.50/- (Rupees Six and Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share (@ 325% per equity share of Rs.2/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. The Final Dividend, if declared by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, will be paid on or before Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Data Pattern: Related News

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|10:07 AM

For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Data Patterns (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.