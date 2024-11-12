outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs.6.50/- (Rupees Six and Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share (@ 325% per equity share of Rs.2/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. The Final Dividend, if declared by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, will be paid on or before Thursday, August 29, 2024.