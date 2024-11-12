|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|-
|6.5
|325
|Final
|outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs.6.50/- (Rupees Six and Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share (@ 325% per equity share of Rs.2/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. The Final Dividend, if declared by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, will be paid on or before Thursday, August 29, 2024.
For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.