Data Patterns (India) Ltd Summary

Data Patterns (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Indus Teqsite Private Limited on 11 November 1998 at Bangalore. Subsequent to merger with the Erstwhile Subsidiary, name of the Company was changed to Data Patterns (India) Private Limited on 04 August 2021. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 12 August, 2021 and consequently, its name was changed to Data Patterns (India) Limited on 13 September, 2021. The Company is among the few vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. It is one of the fastest growing companies in the Defence and Aerospace Electronics sector in India. The Company is a manufacturer of electronic boards and systems. The Companys offerings cater to the entire spectrum of defence and aerospace platforms - space, air, land and sea.The company have design capabilities across the entire spectrum of strategic defence and aerospace electronics solutions including processors, power, radio frequencies (RF) and microwave, embedded software and firmware and mechanical engineering.The companys core competencies include electronic hardware design and development, software design and development, firmware design and development, mechanical design and development, product prototype design and development, functional testing and validation, environment testing and verification and engineering services.During the FY 2001, the Company has issued and allotted 900000 equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 60:1.Pursuant to the Shareholders resolution dated 12 August 2021,the face value of the equity shares has been sub-divided from Rs 10 each to Rs 2 each.On the same day,the company has issued and allotted 33995800 equity shares of Rs 2 each as bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 4:1.On 03 September 2021,the company has issued and allotted 4249475 equity shares of Rs 2 each as bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1:10.During the month of December 2021, the company came out with an Rs 588.22-crore public issue which comprised a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale(OFS) of Rs 348.22 crore by selling shareholders. The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 24 December 2021.In FY 2021-22, the Company completed Factory Acceptance Test of Data Patterns developed first Precision Approach Radar.The Company issued and allotted 4,097,319 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 2 each by way of Qualified Institutional Placement toQualified Institutional Buyers at an issue price of Rs.1,220.31 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 1218.31/- per Equity Share) on March 13, 2023.In 2022-23, the Precision Approach Radars were manufactured and installed. Nano Satellite for Hyper Spectral Imaging was launched in Nov 22. The manufacturing unit of Radar Signal Processors was shipped in April 2022. The Second C-Band Dual Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radar product was commissioned and installed at Kalpakkam.