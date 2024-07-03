Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹1,019.95
Prev. Close₹1,009.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹615.53
Day's High₹1,023.35
Day's Low₹976.75
52 Week's High₹1,592.7
52 Week's Low₹610
Book Value₹141.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,968.12
P/E82.39
EPS12.26
Divi. Yield0
So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39
39
39
29.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
407.65
374.13
338.62
176.52
Net Worth
446.65
413.13
377.62
206.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
132.79
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-56.19
As % of sales
42.31
Employee costs
-11.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
21.85
Depreciation
-9.64
Tax paid
-6.77
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
253.5
222.43
182.56
143.33
147.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
253.5
222.43
182.56
143.33
147.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.27
8.22
2.97
1.28
2.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sharad Virji Shah
Managing Director
Munjal Sharad Shah
Whole-time Director
Shilpa Amit Mahajan
Independent Director
Manmohan Handa
Independent Director
Hina Gokhale
Independent Director
Suresh Katyal
Director (Technical)
Amit Navin Mahajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
JAJVALYA RAGHAVAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
Summary
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited was incorporated as Paras Flow Form Engineering Limited on 16 June, 2009. The Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 24 July 2009. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Paras Flowform Engineering Limited dated 25 September 2009 issued by the RoC. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited upon the Conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, dated 29 January 2016 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is involved in design, development, manufacturing, testing & commissioning of products, systems and solutions for Defence & Space Applications.The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th January, 2018 considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of its Associate company, Concept Shapers and Electronics Private Limited and its subsidiary company - Mechvac India Limited, with the Company. Subsequently, the shareholders of the erstwhile Mechvac India Limited were allotted 100 Equity Shares fully paid up of Rs 10/- each of the Company for every 784 shares of Mechvac India Limited and the shareholders of the erstwhile Concept Shapers and Electronics Private Limited were allotted 100 Equity Shares fully paid up of Rs 10/- each of the Company for every 1535 Equity Shares of Concept Shapers and Electronics Private Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation
Read More
The Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹984.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is ₹3968.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is 82.39 and 7.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is ₹610 and ₹1592.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.44%, 3 Years at 10.87%, 1 Year at 35.53%, 6 Month at -32.69%, 3 Month at -7.70% and 1 Month at -7.31%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.