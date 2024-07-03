iifl-logo-icon 1
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Share Price

984.8
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:04:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,019.95
  • Day's High1,023.35
  • 52 Wk High1,592.7
  • Prev. Close1,009.55
  • Day's Low976.75
  • 52 Wk Low 610
  • Turnover (lac)615.53
  • P/E82.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value141.83
  • EPS12.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,968.12
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

1,019.95

Prev. Close

1,009.55

Turnover(Lac.)

615.53

Day's High

1,023.35

Day's Low

976.75

52 Week's High

1,592.7

52 Week's Low

610

Book Value

141.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,968.12

P/E

82.39

EPS

12.26

Divi. Yield

0

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Paras Defence opens new optical systems facility in Maharashtra

Paras Defence opens new optical systems facility in Maharashtra

25 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.94%

Non-Promoter- 4.10%

Institutions: 4.10%

Non-Institutions: 36.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39

39

39

29.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

407.65

374.13

338.62

176.52

Net Worth

446.65

413.13

377.62

206.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

132.79

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-56.19

As % of sales

42.31

Employee costs

-11.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

21.85

Depreciation

-9.64

Tax paid

-6.77

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

253.5

222.43

182.56

143.33

147.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

253.5

222.43

182.56

143.33

147.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.27

8.22

2.97

1.28

2.01

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sharad Virji Shah

Managing Director

Munjal Sharad Shah

Whole-time Director

Shilpa Amit Mahajan

Independent Director

Manmohan Handa

Independent Director

Hina Gokhale

Independent Director

Suresh Katyal

Director (Technical)

Amit Navin Mahajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

JAJVALYA RAGHAVAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

Summary

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited was incorporated as Paras Flow Form Engineering Limited on 16 June, 2009. The Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 24 July 2009. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Paras Flowform Engineering Limited dated 25 September 2009 issued by the RoC. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited upon the Conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, dated 29 January 2016 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is involved in design, development, manufacturing, testing & commissioning of products, systems and solutions for Defence & Space Applications.The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th January, 2018 considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of its Associate company, Concept Shapers and Electronics Private Limited and its subsidiary company - Mechvac India Limited, with the Company. Subsequently, the shareholders of the erstwhile Mechvac India Limited were allotted 100 Equity Shares fully paid up of Rs 10/- each of the Company for every 784 shares of Mechvac India Limited and the shareholders of the erstwhile Concept Shapers and Electronics Private Limited were allotted 100 Equity Shares fully paid up of Rs 10/- each of the Company for every 1535 Equity Shares of Concept Shapers and Electronics Private Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation
Company FAQs

What is the Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹984.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is ₹3968.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is 82.39 and 7.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is ₹610 and ₹1592.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd?

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.44%, 3 Years at 10.87%, 1 Year at 35.53%, 6 Month at -32.69%, 3 Month at -7.70% and 1 Month at -7.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.94 %
Institutions - 4.10 %
Public - 36.96 %

