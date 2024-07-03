Summary

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited was incorporated as Paras Flow Form Engineering Limited on 16 June, 2009. The Company received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 24 July 2009. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Paras Flowform Engineering Limited dated 25 September 2009 issued by the RoC. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited upon the Conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, dated 29 January 2016 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is involved in design, development, manufacturing, testing & commissioning of products, systems and solutions for Defence & Space Applications.The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th January, 2018 considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of its Associate company, Concept Shapers and Electronics Private Limited and its subsidiary company - Mechvac India Limited, with the Company. Subsequently, the shareholders of the erstwhile Mechvac India Limited were allotted 100 Equity Shares fully paid up of Rs 10/- each of the Company for every 784 shares of Mechvac India Limited and the shareholders of the erstwhile Concept Shapers and Electronics Private Limited were allotted 100 Equity Shares fully paid up of Rs 10/- each of the Company for every 1535 Equity Shares of Concept Shapers and Electronics Private Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation

