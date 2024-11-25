iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

992.05
(-1.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Paras Defence CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Evaluate a proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue rights issue qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such approvals as may be required. 2. Introduce and implement the Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202417 May 2024
Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Considering And Approving The Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 09 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 and other matters (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Paras Defence: Related News

Paras Defence opens new optical systems facility in Maharashtra

Paras Defence opens new optical systems facility in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.