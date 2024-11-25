|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Evaluate a proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue rights issue qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such approvals as may be required. 2. Introduce and implement the Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Considering And Approving The Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 09 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 and other matters (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
