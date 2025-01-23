iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Paras Defence inks pact for ₹12,000 Crore project

23 Jan 2025 , 07:12 AM

On Wednesday, Paras Defence announced that the company entered into an agreement with the Maharashtra government. The company stated that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop an Optics Park Project in Navi Mumbai. The project is expected to commence operations in 2028 and is mainly focused on advancing optical technologies in India.

The projected Optics Park is expected to cost over ₹12,000 Crore over 10 years, depending on land allotment and state government subsidies. The initiative is projected to create 2,000 direct jobs and develop India’s first specialized technology cluster for optics and optical technologies.

The stated government will be clearing all the hurdles that might come in the way of the success of this project, it assured the company.

The Maharashtra government will help the company to obtain necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances, fiscal incentives, etc. from the concerned departments of the State as per the existing policies, rules, and regulations, said the company in its filing with the bourses.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is a private sector company that designs, develops, manufactures, and tests various defense and space engineering products and solutions. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Paras Defence
  • Paras Defence Agreement
  • Paras Defence MoU
  • Paras Defence News
  • Paras Defence Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Railways May See ₹3 Lakh Crore Allocation in Budget 2025

Railways May See ₹3 Lakh Crore Allocation in Budget 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|11:15 AM
Oil Prices Tumble Amid Tariff Jitters

Oil Prices Tumble Amid Tariff Jitters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|10:23 AM
Gold Nears Peak Amid Policy Fears

Gold Nears Peak Amid Policy Fears

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|10:19 AM
Dollar Halts as Tariff Uncertainty Grips Markets

Dollar Halts as Tariff Uncertainty Grips Markets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|10:14 AM
Eyes on the Tracks: Industry Expects Railway Budget Boost

Eyes on the Tracks: Industry Expects Railway Budget Boost

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2025|10:04 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.