Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

1 Aug 2025 , 02:24 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on August 1, 2025. At 1:10 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,875 which is trading at 0.38% dip than the previous close or down by 316 points. Nifty is trading at 24,647 which is a 0.49% dip or down by 120 points compared to its last close. 

In the National Stock Exchange, 945 shares advances today, whereas 1653 stocks were down. 14 stocks are in green, and 36 stocks are in red in Nifty 50. On the sectoral front, only Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, and Nifty Consumption are trading in green, and the other sectors are trading with a dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Trent, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Mahindra. Sensex top losers are Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tata Motors. TCS hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Trent, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, ITC. Top losers in Nifty include Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Tata Steel. TCS hits 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.56% while the BSE Small cap Index is also down by 0.58% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Trump Calls for Price Cuts from Global Pharma Giants; Nifty Pharma Reacts

Suzlon Secures 381 MW Wind Order from Zelestra for India's First FDRE Project

HUL Cuts Prices of Key FMCG Products, But Skincare Gets Costlier

Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

