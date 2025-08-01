Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on August 1, 2025. At 1:10 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,875 which is trading at 0.38% dip than the previous close or down by 316 points. Nifty is trading at 24,647 which is a 0.49% dip or down by 120 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 945 shares advances today, whereas 1653 stocks were down. 14 stocks are in green, and 36 stocks are in red in Nifty 50. On the sectoral front, only Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, and Nifty Consumption are trading in green, and the other sectors are trading with a dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Trent, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Mahindra. Sensex top losers are Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tata Motors. TCS hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Trent, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, ITC. Top losers in Nifty include Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Tata Steel. TCS hits 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.56% while the BSE Small cap Index is also down by 0.58% from the last close.

