Fed holds rates in July 2025 meet, despite 2 dissenting votes

WHAT THE DATA POINTS TELL US?
It was clear that Jerome Powell was justified in his stance, from a data flow perspective. The US June CPI inflation had come in 30 bps higher at 2.7%, while the Q2 GDP data bounced back from -0.5% in Q1 to 3.0% in Q2. This broadly syncs with Powell’s argument that the Q1 GDP contraction was largely due to front-loading of imports. The PCE inflation data will be released late on July 31, 2025 along with the personal consumption expenditure numbers. Last month, personal consumption showed pressure, but even if that was to continue, the Fed would have acted only in September. In its July statement, Powell refused to commit about the possibility of rate cuts in September 2025.
WHAT WE READ FROM JULY 2025 FOMC STATEMENT
Amidst the turf war between Trump and Powell on the trajectory of Fed rates, here is what we read from the July 2025 FOMC statement.
Between now and the September Fed meet; there is the all-important Jackson Hole meet in Wyoming. That normally drives Fed strategy.
FED POLICY WILL BE MODESTLY RESTRICTIVE FOR NOW
Jerome Powell has coined an interesting phrase to describe his approach to monetary policy; calling it “modestly restrictive.” Reacting indirectly to Trump’s continued jibes, Powell underlined that Fed was purely focused on controlling inflation and ensuring price stability. Government borrowings or home mortgage costs were not the Fed’s lookout. As Powell rightly put it, the real challenge for the Fed is not the tariffs, but the total uncertainty over how these tariffs will eventually impact growth, jobs, and inflation.
PROBABILITY OF SEPTEMBER RATE CUT FALLS SHARPLY
The CME Fedwatch captures probabilities of rate moves at each upcoming Fed meet.
|Fed Meet
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|41.2%
|58.8%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|15.0%
|47.6%
|37.5%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|9.7%
|36.0%
|41.0%
|13.3%
|Jun-26
|Nil
|0.3%
|3.0%
|12.0%
|25.1%
|30.2%
|20.8%
|7.6%
|1.1%
|Dec-26
|2.1%
|6.2%
|14.4%
|22.9%
|24.9%
|18.2%
|8.6%
|2.3%
|0.3%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
For 2026, we have only considered two milestone meetings of June 2026 and December 2026. Here is what we read.
CME Fedwatch is hinting at just 1 rate cut in 2025 and 2 more rate cuts in 2026. However, macros are still too uncertain to take a long-term call with any degree of confidence!
