iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

1 Aug 2025 , 02:24 PM

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has confirmed that it will hold its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, August 29, 2025. The meeting will happen at 2:00 PM IST. The company disclosed the date in an exchange filing released on Thursday.

Continuing with the virtual format adopted in recent years, the meeting will take place via Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). This is in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

As part of the AGM-related procedures, August 14 has been set as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible to receive the company’s final dividend for the financial year 2024–25.

Back in April, during the release of its March quarter results, the RIL board had recommended a final dividend of ₹5.50 per share. According to the latest filing, the company plans to disburse the dividend within a week after the AGM, as per standard timelines.

On the performance front, Reliance has entered FY26 on a strong note. The company reported solid earnings momentum, fueled by robust growth in its consumer businesses and a notable one-time gain from divesting its stake in Asian Paints.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • AGM
  • AGM Date
  • Annual General Meeting
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Ministry of Corporate Affairs
  • Reliance Industries Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Trump Calls for Price Cuts from Global Pharma Giants; Nifty Pharma Reacts

Trump Calls for Price Cuts from Global Pharma Giants; Nifty Pharma Reacts

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|03:04 PM
Suzlon Secures 381 MW Wind Order from Zelestra for India’s First FDRE Project

Suzlon Secures 381 MW Wind Order from Zelestra for India’s First FDRE Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:25 PM
HUL Cuts Prices of Key FMCG Products, But Skincare Gets Costlier

HUL Cuts Prices of Key FMCG Products, But Skincare Gets Costlier

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:25 PM
Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:24 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.