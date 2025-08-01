Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has confirmed that it will hold its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, August 29, 2025. The meeting will happen at 2:00 PM IST. The company disclosed the date in an exchange filing released on Thursday.

Continuing with the virtual format adopted in recent years, the meeting will take place via Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). This is in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

As part of the AGM-related procedures, August 14 has been set as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible to receive the company’s final dividend for the financial year 2024–25.

Back in April, during the release of its March quarter results, the RIL board had recommended a final dividend of ₹5.50 per share. According to the latest filing, the company plans to disburse the dividend within a week after the AGM, as per standard timelines.

On the performance front, Reliance has entered FY26 on a strong note. The company reported solid earnings momentum, fueled by robust growth in its consumer businesses and a notable one-time gain from divesting its stake in Asian Paints.

