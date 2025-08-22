Wipro Expands ER&D Services With Acquisition of Harman’s Digital Unit

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro Limited on Thursday announced it will acquire the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of Harman, a Samsung company, in a move aimed at strengthening its next-generation engineering research and development (ER&D) services portfolio.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025.The IT major said it in a stock exchange filing. Once the deal closes, more than 5,600 DTS employees, including senior leaders, will transition to Wipro across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Strategic Partnership With Harman and Samsung

As part of the agreement, Wipro will enter into a multi-year strategic collaboration with Harman and Samsung to jointly pursue growth opportunities and co-develop advanced technologies. Upon completion, the DTS business will be integrated into Wipro’s global engineering business line.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, said the acquisition would significantly boost the company’s global engineering capabilities. “Their specialised engineering expertise, combined with Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered capabilities, will significantly enhance the value we deliver to clients. DTS’ strong presence in high-growth sectors and strategic markets complements our global footprint and strengthens our position as a trusted transformation partner,” he said.

DTS’ Strengths and Future Outlook

DTS has established itself as a specialist in combining deep engineering expertise with AI-native platforms, proprietary accelerators and autonomous agent frameworks to deliver large-scale transformation.

Christian Sobottka, CEO of Harman, said the agreement marked a new chapter of growth for DTS. “As part of Wipro, DTS will have the complementary capabilities and ecosystem needed to expand its impact and accelerate the value it delivers to customers,” Sobottka noted.

The acquisition further positions Wipro as a key player in the global ER&D market, sharpening its competitive edge in digital innovation and accelerating time-to-market solutions for clients worldwide.

