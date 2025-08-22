iifl-logo

Paras Defence Wins ₹45.3 Crore BEL Order for Defence Systems

22 Aug 2025 , 09:57 AM

Navi Mumbai-based Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd on Thursday said it has secured an order worth ₹45.32 crore from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for the supply of signal and data processing systems and multi-sensor fusion systems. The domestic contract is scheduled to be executed within 29 months, the company informed in a stock exchange filing.

Strategic Partnerships

The new order comes shortly after Paras Defence signed a teaming agreement with Germany’s High Performance Space Structure Systems GmbH earlier this month. The partnership will focus on collaborating on defence and space-related projects in the Indian region.

Q1 FY26 Performance

For the quarter ended June 2025, Paras Defence posted flat net profit of ₹15 crore. This is unchanged from the same period last year. Operating performance weakened. The EBITDA slipped 8.7% to ₹22 crore. While margins contracted sharply to 23.6% from 28.8% a year ago.

Revenue, however, showed growth, rising 11.5% year-on-year to ₹93.2 crore. Segment-wise, revenue from Optics and Optronic Systems increased to ₹42.5 crore from ₹38.5 crore. The Defence Engineering division rose to ₹50.7 crore from ₹45 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite margin pressures, the company continues to strengthen its order book through new defence contracts and global collaborations, underlining its positioning in India’s growing defence manufacturing ecosystem.

