Enviro Infra Engineers Acquires Vento Power Infra for ₹115.6 Crore

22 Aug 2025 , 09:58 AM

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd on Thursday said its subsidiary, EIE Renewables Pvt Ltd, has completed the acquisition of Vento Power Infra Pvt Ltd from PTC India Financial Services Ltd in a cash deal worth ₹115.6 crore. The transaction was finalised on August 20, giving Enviro Infra full ownership of the renewable energy developer, the company informed in a stock exchange filing.

Vento Power Infra, incorporated in 2015, is developing a 40 MW solar power project in Odisha’s Bolangir district. The project is backed by a long-term tariff of ₹4.1 per unit for 18 years. Despite a turnover of ₹16.5 crore in FY24, the company reported a negative net worth of ₹79.2 crore.

Enviro Infra said the deal fits into its long-term strategy of expanding into renewable and sustainable energy projects. The company sees the acquisition as an opportunity to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing solar power space, which is a key part of India’s energy transition. The transaction was advised by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India on the sell side, while Saraf and Partners acted as legal counsel.

