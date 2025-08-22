Enviro Infra Engineers Acquires Vento Power Infra for ₹115.6 Crore

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd on Thursday said its subsidiary, EIE Renewables Pvt Ltd, has completed the acquisition of Vento Power Infra Pvt Ltd from PTC India Financial Services Ltd in a cash deal worth ₹115.6 crore. The transaction was finalised on August 20, giving Enviro Infra full ownership of the renewable energy developer, the company informed in a stock exchange filing.

Vento Power Infra, incorporated in 2015, is developing a 40 MW solar power project in Odisha’s Bolangir district. The project is backed by a long-term tariff of ₹4.1 per unit for 18 years. Despite a turnover of ₹16.5 crore in FY24, the company reported a negative net worth of ₹79.2 crore.

Enviro Infra said the deal fits into its long-term strategy of expanding into renewable and sustainable energy projects. The company sees the acquisition as an opportunity to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing solar power space, which is a key part of India’s energy transition. The transaction was advised by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India on the sell side, while Saraf and Partners acted as legal counsel.

