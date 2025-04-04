Paras Defence Teams Up with Israel’s MicroCon to Boost India’s Drone Tech

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has signed a strategic collaboration memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MicroCon Vision Ltd, an Israel-based firm under Controp and the Rafael Group, to enhance India’s defence and drone technology sector. It will be the exclusive supplier of advanced drone camera technology in India, as per the MoU.

The plan is to provide these systems at highly competitive price tags with much indigeneity in its drone cameras and ISR payloads. The MoU will contribute to India’s self-reliance in defence technology by reducing dependency on expensive imported surveillance systems.

Paras Defence will launch two models of advanced drone cameras, which sell for ₹20 lakh and ₹40 lakh per piece in the import market. This translates to a 50-60% reduction per unit price, making the technology affordable for the Indian defence forces and also for commercialisation.

Paras Defence’s exclusive supplier of drone cameras, ISR payloads, and EO/IR seekers will be MicroCon Vision Ltd. In return, Paras Defence will be MicroCon’s exclusive partner for ISR in India, aiding the expansion of MicroCon in the rapidly growing domain of drones and defence in India.

The partnership includes integrating AI-powered analytics, thermal vision and high-resolution imaging technologies into drone surveillance systems, furthering India’s ISR capabilities. This partnership fits into India’s defence infrastructure initiative, and this would broaden citizen applications of ISR in border security, disaster management, as well as law enforcement, Harnal said.