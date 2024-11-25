Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,116.6
|30.95
|2,62,059.48
|1,490.36
|0.89
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
282.15
|44.4
|2,01,859.54
|1,091.27
|0.8
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,315.05
|36.64
|90,699.99
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,713.4
|126.31
|87,074.51
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
BDL
1,276.25
|79.54
|44,027.82
|122.53
|0.44
|535.46
|101.81
So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.Read More
