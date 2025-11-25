iifl-logo

Paras Defence inks MoU with IUAC for MRI magnet system

25 Nov 2025 , 03:10 PM

Paras Defence and Space Technologies shares jumped 2.2% in their morning session to an intraday high of ₹723.80 on the BSE on Tuesday, November 25. This development came after the company announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in New Delhi.

At around 2.59 PM, Paras Defence was trading 0.38% higher at ₹711.60, against the previous close of ₹708.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹723.70, and ₹710.05, respectively.

IUAC is an autonomous institute under the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The company disclosed that it operates in the field of particle accelerator-based research and development.

As part of the agreement, Paras Defence and IUAC will jointly develop a commercial-grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in India. With this collaboration, the company plans to further superconducting MRI magnet technology in the country and to cushion efforts toward self-reliance under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision.

Paras Defence stock has registered gains of about 45.10% over the past year, marking robust stock performance. This means, the company has maintained a positive trajectory so far this year. However, mixed movements were recorded in shorter time frames.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

25 Nov 2025
25 Nov 2025
25 Nov 2025
25 Nov 2025
25 Nov 2025
