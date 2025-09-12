iifl-logo

Paras Defence secures contract worth ₹26.60 Crore; stock up ~6%

12 Sep 2025 , 12:25 PM

Paras Defence and Space Technologies witnessed as much as 6% gains in its share price on Friday. This development came after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth ₹26.6 Crore, inclusive of taxes. 

The jump in shares was owing to the announcement of new incremental orders from state-owned Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), a Unit of India Optel Ltd, a government enterprise under the Defence Ministry.

At around 12.15 PM, Paras Defence was trading 5.09% higher at ₹687.30, against the previous close of ₹654 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹694, and ₹659.15, respectively.

The company also informed that the execution of this contract is expected between December 2025 to September 2026.

The order relates to the supply of Electronic Control Systems that is used in the Thermal Imaging Fire Control System (TIFCS). 

With the receipt of this incremental order, the total contract value for supplying Electronic Control Systems in TIFCS has increased to about ₹141.63 Crore, inclusive of taxes.

The original order value is ₹115.03 Crore, additional quantities include critical components such as Ballistic Computer, Gun Positioning System, and Control Panel for Ballistic Computer.

Paras Defence also noted that these orders were received from domestic entities and are not related party transactions.

12 Sep 2025|12:25 PM
12 Sep 2025|12:14 PM
12 Sep 2025|12:06 PM
12 Sep 2025|11:53 AM
12 Sep 2025|11:35 AM
