Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
170.66
143.87
109.63
125.98
96.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
170.66
143.87
109.63
125.98
96.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.25
6.23
2.04
6.22
2
Total Income
172.91
150.1
111.67
132.2
98.45
Total Expenditure
123.82
119.13
83.37
94.58
71.23
PBIDT
49.09
30.97
28.3
37.62
27.22
Interest
4.09
3.77
1.67
5.91
0.81
PBDT
45
27.2
26.63
31.71
26.41
Depreciation
7.34
6.73
6.63
5.86
5.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.74
6.64
5.93
5.77
6.08
Deferred Tax
0.11
-1.63
-0.5
-0.93
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
26.81
15.46
14.57
21.01
14.94
Minority Interest After NP
-1.9
-1.17
-0.86
0.49
-0.61
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.71
16.63
15.43
20.52
15.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.71
16.63
15.43
20.52
15.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.36
4.26
3.96
5.26
3.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39
39
39
39
39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.76
21.52
25.81
29.86
28.22
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
15.7
10.74
13.29
16.67
15.48
So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.