Paras Defence Launches Semiconductor Subsidiary for Advanced Packaging Technologies

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd on Monday announced the launch of a new subsidiary, Paras Semiconductor Pvt Ltd, marking the company’s entry into the semiconductor segment with a focus on advanced packaging technologies for defence and strategic electronics.

The company said the proposed facility will cater to semiconductor devices used in optical and optronic systems for defence and security. It will also serve applications related to high performance computing, networking, and data centres.

Paras Defence stated that the initiative will enable participation in India’s semiconductor applications within the defence ecosystem, with a focus on chiplet integration and advanced system in package technologies.

The proposed subsidiary will be named Paras Semiconductors Private Limited or any other name as approved by the Central Registration Centre under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The subsidiary will have an authorised share capital of ₹10 lakh, divided into 1,00,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, with a paid up share capital of ₹10 lakh.

Paras Defence will subscribe to 70,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, aggregating to ₹7 lakh, and will hold 70 percent of the equity share capital of the subsidiary.

Commenting on the development, Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, said the semiconductor sector has become strategically important for defence and national security. He added that advanced packaging plays a critical role in performance, reliability, and supply chain control for sensitive applications, and that the new subsidiary aligns with the company’s existing defence electronics capabilities.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd reported a 50 percent year on year increase in net profit to ₹21 crore from ₹14 crore. Revenue rose 21.8 percent year on year to ₹106 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation stood at ₹30 crore, up 32 percent year on year from ₹22.7 crore.

