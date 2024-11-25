Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39
39
39
29.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
407.65
374.13
338.62
176.52
Net Worth
446.65
413.13
377.62
206.37
Minority Interest
Debt
35.09
0
29.13
105.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.52
21.48
23.14
25.16
Total Liabilities
503.26
434.61
429.89
337
Fixed Assets
177.77
161.96
154.01
157.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.62
19.24
4.15
1.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.12
0.31
2.01
2.02
Networking Capital
285.04
215.99
195.32
169.21
Inventories
140.81
91.49
66.41
74.37
Inventory Days
204.41
Sundry Debtors
180.13
144.78
121.75
94.97
Debtor Days
261.03
Other Current Assets
69.88
48.61
33.78
26.44
Sundry Creditors
-59.37
-25.78
-15.76
-15.69
Creditor Days
43.12
Other Current Liabilities
-46.41
-43.11
-10.86
-10.88
Cash
8.7
37.11
74.41
7.61
Total Assets
503.25
434.61
429.9
337.01
So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.Read More
