Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

997
(-2.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:49:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39

39

39

29.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

407.65

374.13

338.62

176.52

Net Worth

446.65

413.13

377.62

206.37

Minority Interest

Debt

35.09

0

29.13

105.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

21.52

21.48

23.14

25.16

Total Liabilities

503.26

434.61

429.89

337

Fixed Assets

177.77

161.96

154.01

157.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

30.62

19.24

4.15

1.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.12

0.31

2.01

2.02

Networking Capital

285.04

215.99

195.32

169.21

Inventories

140.81

91.49

66.41

74.37

Inventory Days

204.41

Sundry Debtors

180.13

144.78

121.75

94.97

Debtor Days

261.03

Other Current Assets

69.88

48.61

33.78

26.44

Sundry Creditors

-59.37

-25.78

-15.76

-15.69

Creditor Days

43.12

Other Current Liabilities

-46.41

-43.11

-10.86

-10.88

Cash

8.7

37.11

74.41

7.61

Total Assets

503.25

434.61

429.9

337.01

