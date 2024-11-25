Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.52
-4.76
Op profit growth
10.51
-8.31
EBIT growth
10.94
-12.79
Net profit growth
-20
3.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.27
26.7
27.74
EBIT margin
24.43
21.46
23.44
Net profit margin
10.97
13.36
12.28
RoCE
10.95
11.11
RoNW
2.07
3.02
RoA
1.22
1.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.29
6.92
33.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.03
3.49
16.83
Book value per share
69.21
60.75
268.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.18
-9.79
-29.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
245.04
224.43
Inventory days
172.07
155.09
Creditor days
-78.69
-137.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.82
-3.22
-3.85
Net debt / equity
0.47
0.57
0.54
Net debt / op. profit
2.25
2.52
1.93
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.56
-49.52
-54.32
Employee costs
-8.18
-7.45
-5.81
Other costs
-15.96
-16.31
-12.11
So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.Read More
