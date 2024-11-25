iifl-logo-icon 1
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1,087.8
(2.47%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:59:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.52

-4.76

Op profit growth

10.51

-8.31

EBIT growth

10.94

-12.79

Net profit growth

-20

3.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

30.27

26.7

27.74

EBIT margin

24.43

21.46

23.44

Net profit margin

10.97

13.36

12.28

RoCE

10.95

11.11

RoNW

2.07

3.02

RoA

1.22

1.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.29

6.92

33.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.03

3.49

16.83

Book value per share

69.21

60.75

268.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.18

-9.79

-29.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

245.04

224.43

Inventory days

172.07

155.09

Creditor days

-78.69

-137.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.82

-3.22

-3.85

Net debt / equity

0.47

0.57

0.54

Net debt / op. profit

2.25

2.52

1.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.56

-49.52

-54.32

Employee costs

-8.18

-7.45

-5.81

Other costs

-15.96

-16.31

-12.11

Paras Defence : related Articles

Paras Defence opens new optical systems facility in Maharashtra

Paras Defence opens new optical systems facility in Maharashtra

25 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.

