Paras Defence's anti-drone unit secures ₹22 Crore order

2 Jul 2025 , 01:22 PM

Paras Defence and Space Technologies shares jumped about 4.5% on Wednesday to ₹1,700 on the BSE. This development came after the company informed the bourses of a  fresh international order for its anti-drone system from French defence firm Cerbair.

Paras Defence said in its filing with the bourses that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Cerbair. The order received is for supply of 30 units of the CHIMERA 200 drone countermeasure system. The aggregate value of order is ₹22.21 Crore.

The business said that its subsidiary Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd. The company has a specialization in drone jamming technologies. As per the company’s filing the bourses, the CHIMERA 200 is an advanced anti-jamming solution that can neutralise hostile drones by disrupting their communication and control signals.

The deal signifies a considerable validation of the country’s defence technology exports. This order receipt from the French firm reflects growing international confidence in the country’s indigenous counter-drone solutions.

At around 1.14 PM, Paras Defence was trading 3.59% higher at ₹1,685.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,627.40 on NSE.

Paras Defence is engaged in the development, design, manufacturing, and testing of advanced defence and space engineering systems.

