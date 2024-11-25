iifl-logo-icon 1
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,066.1
(10.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

132.79

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-56.19

As % of sales

42.31

Employee costs

-11.58

As % of sales

8.72

Other costs

-22.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.9

Operating profit

42.57

OPM

32.06

Depreciation

-9.64

Interest expense

-12.4

Other income

1.32

Profit before tax

21.85

Taxes

-6.77

Tax rate

-30.99

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

15.08

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

15.08

yoy growth (%)

NPM

11.35

Paras Defence : related Articles

Paras Defence opens new optical systems facility in Maharashtra

Paras Defence opens new optical systems facility in Maharashtra

25 Nov 2024|12:50 PM

So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Read More

