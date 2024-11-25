Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
132.79
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-56.19
As % of sales
42.31
Employee costs
-11.58
As % of sales
8.72
Other costs
-22.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.9
Operating profit
42.57
OPM
32.06
Depreciation
-9.64
Interest expense
-12.4
Other income
1.32
Profit before tax
21.85
Taxes
-6.77
Tax rate
-30.99
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
15.08
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
15.08
yoy growth (%)
NPM
11.35
So far this year, this defence player's stock has increased by 42%, compared to a 10% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.Read More
