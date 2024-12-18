Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹1,463.7
Prev. Close₹1,457.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹18,173.46
Day's High₹1,468.75
Day's Low₹1,403.1
52 Week's High₹1,523.75
52 Week's Low₹1,327.75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,349.58
P/E0
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22
1.04
1.04
1.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.47
22.76
20.28
18.84
Net Worth
26.47
23.8
21.32
19.88
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
208.78
94.17
36.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
208.78
94.17
36.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.01
0.76
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar P
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ramakrishna Kamojhala
Whole Time Director
Mani P
Whole Time Director
Rajanikanth Balaraman
Whole Time Director
Preetham S V
Independent Director
Mukund Srinath
Independent Director
Ashok Tandon
Independent Director
VIDYA RAJARAO
Independent Director
Pavan Krishnamurthy
Independent Director
RANGANATHAN SRIDHAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krishnappayya Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
Summary
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited was originally incorporated as Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Private Limited dated August 12, 2016, issued by the Central Registration Centre, Karnataka at Bangalore. The Company name was changed to Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited, and upon conversion of the Company from a Private Limited to Public Limited Company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2024, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a global high precision engineering solutions company specializing in complex manufacturing solutions for aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries. The Company is engaged in carrying on the business of manufacturing products and components used in civil and defence aerospace sector. Their products include engine lifting and balancing beams, assembly, disassembly and calibration tooling, ground support equipment, airframe assembly platforms, engine transportation stands, mechanical & electro-mechanical turnkey systems, and precision components.In 2017, the Company acquired the business and business assets from M/s. Unimech Consulting Engineers, through Business Transfer Agreement effective on November 1, 2017. The Company further acquired Innomech Aerospace Toolings Private Limited as a subsidiary in 2018. The Company further acquired Innomech Aerospace Toolings Private Limited as a subsidiary in 2018. The Company has established as a leading manufacturer of complex tooling, mechanical assemblies
The Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1445.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd is ₹7349.58 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd is 0 and 13.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd is ₹1327.75 and ₹1523.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
