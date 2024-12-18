iifl-logo-icon 1
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd Share Price

1,445.15
(-0.82%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,463.7
  • Day's High1,468.75
  • 52 Wk High1,523.75
  • Prev. Close1,457.15
  • Day's Low1,403.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,327.75
  • Turnover (lac)18,173.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,349.58
  • Div. Yield0
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

1,463.7

Prev. Close

1,457.15

Turnover(Lac.)

18,173.46

Day's High

1,468.75

Day's Low

1,403.1

52 Week's High

1,523.75

52 Week's Low

1,327.75

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,349.58

P/E

0

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd Corporate Action

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:12 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 79.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 79.81%

Non-Promoter- 8.71%

Institutions: 8.71%

Non-Institutions: 11.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22

1.04

1.04

1.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.47

22.76

20.28

18.84

Net Worth

26.47

23.8

21.32

19.88

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

208.78

94.17

36.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

208.78

94.17

36.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

5.01

0.76

0.73

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Kumar P

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ramakrishna Kamojhala

Whole Time Director

Mani P

Whole Time Director

Rajanikanth Balaraman

Whole Time Director

Preetham S V

Independent Director

Mukund Srinath

Independent Director

Ashok Tandon

Independent Director

VIDYA RAJARAO

Independent Director

Pavan Krishnamurthy

Independent Director

RANGANATHAN SRIDHAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krishnappayya Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

Summary

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited was originally incorporated as Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Private Limited dated August 12, 2016, issued by the Central Registration Centre, Karnataka at Bangalore. The Company name was changed to Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited, and upon conversion of the Company from a Private Limited to Public Limited Company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2024, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a global high precision engineering solutions company specializing in complex manufacturing solutions for aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries. The Company is engaged in carrying on the business of manufacturing products and components used in civil and defence aerospace sector. Their products include engine lifting and balancing beams, assembly, disassembly and calibration tooling, ground support equipment, airframe assembly platforms, engine transportation stands, mechanical & electro-mechanical turnkey systems, and precision components.In 2017, the Company acquired the business and business assets from M/s. Unimech Consulting Engineers, through Business Transfer Agreement effective on November 1, 2017. The Company further acquired Innomech Aerospace Toolings Private Limited as a subsidiary in 2018. The Company further acquired Innomech Aerospace Toolings Private Limited as a subsidiary in 2018. The Company has established as a leading manufacturer of complex tooling, mechanical assemblies
Company FAQs

What is the Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd share price today?

The Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1445.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd is ₹7349.58 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd is 0 and 13.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd is ₹1327.75 and ₹1523.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd?

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 79.82 %
Institutions - 8.72 %
Public - 11.46 %

