Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd Summary

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited was originally incorporated as Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Private Limited dated August 12, 2016, issued by the Central Registration Centre, Karnataka at Bangalore. The Company name was changed to Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited, and upon conversion of the Company from a Private Limited to Public Limited Company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2024, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a global high precision engineering solutions company specializing in complex manufacturing solutions for aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries. The Company is engaged in carrying on the business of manufacturing products and components used in civil and defence aerospace sector. Their products include engine lifting and balancing beams, assembly, disassembly and calibration tooling, ground support equipment, airframe assembly platforms, engine transportation stands, mechanical & electro-mechanical turnkey systems, and precision components.In 2017, the Company acquired the business and business assets from M/s. Unimech Consulting Engineers, through Business Transfer Agreement effective on November 1, 2017. The Company further acquired Innomech Aerospace Toolings Private Limited as a subsidiary in 2018. The Company further acquired Innomech Aerospace Toolings Private Limited as a subsidiary in 2018. The Company has established as a leading manufacturer of complex tooling, mechanical assemblies, electro-mechanical turnkey systems and precision components, widely used in the aeroengine and airframe tooling for production, MRO and line maintenance activities. The Company is planning to come out with an Initial Public Issue by raising money from public aggregating Rs 500 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of Rs 250 Crore Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of Rs 250 Crore through Offer for Sale.