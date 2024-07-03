Summary

Dynamatic Technologies Limited (DTL) was formerly incorporated in 1973 in the name of Dynamatic Hydraulics Limited. In 1992, the name of the Company was changed to Dynamatic Technologies Limited. The Company was floated by J K Malhoutra. The Company is manufacturer of highly engineered, mission critical products for the Aerospace, Automotive and Hydraulic industries. With futuristic design, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Europe and India, it serves customers across six continents. It supplies products to the worlds renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Airbus, Boeing, Bell Helicopters, Daimler, BMW, Honeywell, John Deere and Mahindra & Mahindra. Presently, it is manufacturing highly engineered products for the Aerospace, Automotive and Hydraulic industries.DTL had a technological collaboration with Ultra Hydraulics, UK (previously known as Dowtly Hydraulics Units), the leader in its field worldwide. The collaboration is not in force as on date. The company has fully indigenised its manufacture of hydraulic elements.Nearly 80% of sales is supplied to OEMs and the rest goes to the replacement market. Of the OEM supplies, over 60% is made to the tractor segment and the balance to other OEMs in the precision engineering, Defence and aviation sectors. Its gear pumps are exported to Australia, the UK, Srilanka, Turkey, Taiwan and Iran.In line with its expertise in precision engineering, it has developed several products for aerospace applications. In

Read More