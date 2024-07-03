iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Share Price

7,922.1
(-2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,950
  • Day's High8,060
  • 52 Wk High9,082.9
  • Prev. Close8,099.3
  • Day's Low7,805
  • 52 Wk Low 5,129
  • Turnover (lac)1,142.44
  • P/E90.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value928.69
  • EPS89.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,380.25
  • Div. Yield0.12
No Records Found

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

7,950

Prev. Close

8,099.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,142.44

Day's High

8,060

Day's Low

7,805

52 Week's High

9,082.9

52 Week's Low

5,129

Book Value

928.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,380.25

P/E

90.21

EPS

89.59

Divi. Yield

0.12

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.86%

Non-Promoter- 26.90%

Institutions: 26.90%

Non-Institutions: 31.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.79

6.79

6.34

6.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

593.65

503.04

366.68

329.04

Net Worth

600.44

509.83

373.02

335.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

548.97

513.74

569.63

562.53

yoy growth (%)

6.85

-9.81

1.26

11.38

Raw materials

-250.42

-228.5

-244.94

-268.77

As % of sales

45.61

44.47

42.99

47.77

Employee costs

-91.3

-80.08

-83.79

-81.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

52.96

37.27

54.77

5.52

Depreciation

-30.32

-31.91

-33.89

-28.75

Tax paid

-13.31

-9.02

24.57

-1.74

Working capital

-15.66

72.48

3.39

42.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.85

-9.81

1.26

11.38

Op profit growth

-2.57

-14.04

56.5

-6.28

EBIT growth

5.54

-23.99

81.7

-18.97

Net profit growth

40.35

-113.59

-5,581.26

-75.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,429.33

1,315.77

1,253.37

1,118.2

1,230.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,429.33

1,315.77

1,253.37

1,118.2

1,230.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

105.13

9.76

8.22

6.07

17.82

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradyumna Rameshchandra Vyas

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pierre de Bausset

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dietmar Hahn

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

James Tucker

Managing Director & CEO

Udayant Malhoutra

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar

Independent Director

Gaitri Issar Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivaram V

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

Summary

Dynamatic Technologies Limited (DTL) was formerly incorporated in 1973 in the name of Dynamatic Hydraulics Limited. In 1992, the name of the Company was changed to Dynamatic Technologies Limited. The Company was floated by J K Malhoutra. The Company is manufacturer of highly engineered, mission critical products for the Aerospace, Automotive and Hydraulic industries. With futuristic design, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Europe and India, it serves customers across six continents. It supplies products to the worlds renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Airbus, Boeing, Bell Helicopters, Daimler, BMW, Honeywell, John Deere and Mahindra & Mahindra. Presently, it is manufacturing highly engineered products for the Aerospace, Automotive and Hydraulic industries.DTL had a technological collaboration with Ultra Hydraulics, UK (previously known as Dowtly Hydraulics Units), the leader in its field worldwide. The collaboration is not in force as on date. The company has fully indigenised its manufacture of hydraulic elements.Nearly 80% of sales is supplied to OEMs and the rest goes to the replacement market. Of the OEM supplies, over 60% is made to the tractor segment and the balance to other OEMs in the precision engineering, Defence and aviation sectors. Its gear pumps are exported to Australia, the UK, Srilanka, Turkey, Taiwan and Iran.In line with its expertise in precision engineering, it has developed several products for aerospace applications. In
Company FAQs

What is the Dynamatic Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Dynamatic Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7922.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd is ₹5380.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd is 90.21 and 8.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamatic Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd is ₹5129 and ₹9082.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd?

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.52%, 3 Years at 52.67%, 1 Year at 57.71%, 6 Month at 9.77%, 3 Month at 3.07% and 1 Month at 2.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.87 %
Institutions - 26.90 %
Public - 31.23 %

