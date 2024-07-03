Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹7,950
Prev. Close₹8,099.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,142.44
Day's High₹8,060
Day's Low₹7,805
52 Week's High₹9,082.9
52 Week's Low₹5,129
Book Value₹928.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,380.25
P/E90.21
EPS89.59
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.79
6.79
6.34
6.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
593.65
503.04
366.68
329.04
Net Worth
600.44
509.83
373.02
335.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
548.97
513.74
569.63
562.53
yoy growth (%)
6.85
-9.81
1.26
11.38
Raw materials
-250.42
-228.5
-244.94
-268.77
As % of sales
45.61
44.47
42.99
47.77
Employee costs
-91.3
-80.08
-83.79
-81.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
52.96
37.27
54.77
5.52
Depreciation
-30.32
-31.91
-33.89
-28.75
Tax paid
-13.31
-9.02
24.57
-1.74
Working capital
-15.66
72.48
3.39
42.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.85
-9.81
1.26
11.38
Op profit growth
-2.57
-14.04
56.5
-6.28
EBIT growth
5.54
-23.99
81.7
-18.97
Net profit growth
40.35
-113.59
-5,581.26
-75.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,429.33
1,315.77
1,253.37
1,118.2
1,230.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,429.33
1,315.77
1,253.37
1,118.2
1,230.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
105.13
9.76
8.22
6.07
17.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradyumna Rameshchandra Vyas
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pierre de Bausset
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dietmar Hahn
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
James Tucker
Managing Director & CEO
Udayant Malhoutra
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar
Independent Director
Gaitri Issar Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivaram V
Reports by Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
Summary
Dynamatic Technologies Limited (DTL) was formerly incorporated in 1973 in the name of Dynamatic Hydraulics Limited. In 1992, the name of the Company was changed to Dynamatic Technologies Limited. The Company was floated by J K Malhoutra. The Company is manufacturer of highly engineered, mission critical products for the Aerospace, Automotive and Hydraulic industries. With futuristic design, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Europe and India, it serves customers across six continents. It supplies products to the worlds renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Airbus, Boeing, Bell Helicopters, Daimler, BMW, Honeywell, John Deere and Mahindra & Mahindra. Presently, it is manufacturing highly engineered products for the Aerospace, Automotive and Hydraulic industries.DTL had a technological collaboration with Ultra Hydraulics, UK (previously known as Dowtly Hydraulics Units), the leader in its field worldwide. The collaboration is not in force as on date. The company has fully indigenised its manufacture of hydraulic elements.Nearly 80% of sales is supplied to OEMs and the rest goes to the replacement market. Of the OEM supplies, over 60% is made to the tractor segment and the balance to other OEMs in the precision engineering, Defence and aviation sectors. Its gear pumps are exported to Australia, the UK, Srilanka, Turkey, Taiwan and Iran.In line with its expertise in precision engineering, it has developed several products for aerospace applications. In
Read More
The Dynamatic Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7922.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd is ₹5380.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd is 90.21 and 8.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamatic Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd is ₹5129 and ₹9082.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.52%, 3 Years at 52.67%, 1 Year at 57.71%, 6 Month at 9.77%, 3 Month at 3.07% and 1 Month at 2.05%.
