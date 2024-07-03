Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Summary

Dynamatic Technologies Limited (DTL) was formerly incorporated in 1973 in the name of Dynamatic Hydraulics Limited. In 1992, the name of the Company was changed to Dynamatic Technologies Limited. The Company was floated by J K Malhoutra. The Company is manufacturer of highly engineered, mission critical products for the Aerospace, Automotive and Hydraulic industries. With futuristic design, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Europe and India, it serves customers across six continents. It supplies products to the worlds renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Airbus, Boeing, Bell Helicopters, Daimler, BMW, Honeywell, John Deere and Mahindra & Mahindra. Presently, it is manufacturing highly engineered products for the Aerospace, Automotive and Hydraulic industries.DTL had a technological collaboration with Ultra Hydraulics, UK (previously known as Dowtly Hydraulics Units), the leader in its field worldwide. The collaboration is not in force as on date. The company has fully indigenised its manufacture of hydraulic elements.Nearly 80% of sales is supplied to OEMs and the rest goes to the replacement market. Of the OEM supplies, over 60% is made to the tractor segment and the balance to other OEMs in the precision engineering, Defence and aviation sectors. Its gear pumps are exported to Australia, the UK, Srilanka, Turkey, Taiwan and Iran.In line with its expertise in precision engineering, it has developed several products for aerospace applications. In its aerospace division, it has manufactured specialised under-carriage valves for light combat aircrafts (LCA), mobile hydraulic test benches for military jets and helicopters, a hydraulic power system for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) III, etc.DTL has progressively increased its capacity for hydraulic pumps from 85,000 pa in 1992-93 to 1,20,000 pa at present. At a new plant to be set up near Bangalore, it plans to manufacture two models of small aircraft requiring short take-off runs, long flying ranges and with versatile applications in both the Defence and civilian sectors.During the year 1997-98, it floated JKM Dae Rim Automotive Ltd in joint venture with M/s Dae Rim Enterprises, Korea for setting up Dynametal-II, the foundry division at Madras, which commenced commercial production in Oct.98.The company was awarded National Award for Excellence in indigenisation of Defence equipment during the year 1999-2000. Also during the year the company has been certified to ISO 9001 Standards by Lloyds Registry for Quality Assurance and customer certified to QS 9000 Standards.The company plans to increase its efforts in developing new and more economical applications in mechanised agriculture,earth moving,material handling machine tools through continuous innovation.During the year 2000-2001 the company has entered into a marketing tie-up with ATOS s.p.a for the national level distribution of electro-hydraulic products.The Company started Hydraulic Motors to JCB, UK, and the Indian market. In addition, it started commercial dispatches of Hydraulic Aggregates including Control Valve to Renault, France, and ITL Sonalika, Punjab during 2005. In 2006, the Company sold its 20% equity in its Joint Venture Company, Knowledge Works Global Ltd. for a consideration of USD 1.5 million. It moved in to a new facility in Chennai at MGR Salai, Nungambakkam. Similarly, the operations in Mumbai also expanded by opening up a new office called Technology Center, adjacent to the existing Knowledge Center at MIDC, Mumbai. It inaugurated the modern JKM Science Center at Dynamatic Park, Bangalore, on 28th February, 2007.Effective 1st April, 2007, JKM Daerim Automotive Limited (JDAL) merged with Company by swapping the shares of JDAL with Company in the ratio of 2 shares for every 7 shares of JDAL. i.e. 2:7. Similarly, the Company acquired Hydraulic Business Division (Swindon Unit) of Sauer Danfoss Limited, UK, on 15th June, 2007.The Company acquired a Wind Farm having installed capacity of 12MW in Coimbatore effective on 1st September 2008. Similarly, it acquired Oldland Aerospace Limited located in Bristol, UK. During year 2014-15, Dynamatic-Oldland AerospaceTM produced the first set of aft pylon and cargo ramp assemblies for Boeings CH-47F Chinook helicopter.The Company opened a new Aerospace facility in Bangalore - Dynamatic Aerotropolis in February 2017. It launched a skill initiative for its direct and indirect work force using a software called CATI (Competency Assessment & Training Identification) in 2019-20.