Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
548.97
513.74
569.63
562.53
yoy growth (%)
6.85
-9.81
1.26
11.38
Raw materials
-250.42
-228.5
-244.94
-268.77
As % of sales
45.61
44.47
42.99
47.77
Employee costs
-91.3
-80.08
-83.79
-81.78
As % of sales
16.63
15.58
14.7
14.53
Other costs
-87.87
-82.62
-98.34
-120.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16
16.08
17.26
21.49
Operating profit
119.38
122.54
142.56
91.09
OPM
21.74
23.85
25.02
16.19
Depreciation
-30.32
-31.91
-33.89
-28.75
Interest expense
-47.34
-57.76
-70.26
-63.28
Other income
11.24
4.4
16.36
6.47
Profit before tax
52.96
37.27
54.77
5.52
Taxes
-13.31
-9.02
24.57
-1.74
Tax rate
-25.13
-24.2
44.86
-31.46
Minorities and other
0
0
-16
0
Adj. profit
39.65
28.25
63.34
3.78
Exceptional items
0
0
-271.08
0
Net profit
39.65
28.25
-207.74
3.79
yoy growth (%)
40.35
-113.59
-5,581.26
-75.26
NPM
7.22
5.49
-36.46
0.67
