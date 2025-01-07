iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7,900.6
(0.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:29:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

548.97

513.74

569.63

562.53

yoy growth (%)

6.85

-9.81

1.26

11.38

Raw materials

-250.42

-228.5

-244.94

-268.77

As % of sales

45.61

44.47

42.99

47.77

Employee costs

-91.3

-80.08

-83.79

-81.78

As % of sales

16.63

15.58

14.7

14.53

Other costs

-87.87

-82.62

-98.34

-120.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16

16.08

17.26

21.49

Operating profit

119.38

122.54

142.56

91.09

OPM

21.74

23.85

25.02

16.19

Depreciation

-30.32

-31.91

-33.89

-28.75

Interest expense

-47.34

-57.76

-70.26

-63.28

Other income

11.24

4.4

16.36

6.47

Profit before tax

52.96

37.27

54.77

5.52

Taxes

-13.31

-9.02

24.57

-1.74

Tax rate

-25.13

-24.2

44.86

-31.46

Minorities and other

0

0

-16

0

Adj. profit

39.65

28.25

63.34

3.78

Exceptional items

0

0

-271.08

0

Net profit

39.65

28.25

-207.74

3.79

yoy growth (%)

40.35

-113.59

-5,581.26

-75.26

NPM

7.22

5.49

-36.46

0.67

