Dynamatic Technologies zooms ~9% on pact with Dassault Aviation

8 Dec 2025 , 02:05 PM

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL) shares gained as much as 9% on Monday, December 8. This development came after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Dassault Aviation to manufacture and assemble the rear fuselage of a business jet.

At around 1.45 PM, Dynamatic Technologies was trading 5.17% higher at ₹8,916.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹8,478.50 on NSE. The counter rose to an intraday high of ₹9,266 in today’s session.

In its filing with the bourses, the business reported that it has signed a strategic pact with the French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. The agreement underlines the building and assembling of the complete rear fuselage of Dassault’s latest business jet, the Falcon 6X.

The said achievement came after the company’s successful industrialisation of the rear fuel tank, which is now in full commercial production with units delivered to Dassault Aviation.

The two companies marked their first collaboration in January 2024, when DTL commenced production of flight-critical aero structures for the Falcon 6X. The move strengthens DTL’s position as a key aerospace supplier.

The Falcon 6X is widely considered for its exceptional range capability, comfort and advanced technology. Dassault Aviation’s standing collaborations with top-tier suppliers such as Dynamatic reflects on the company’s commitment to innovation and world-class manufacturing standards.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

