|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.08
-15.36
-5.6
-7.06
Op profit growth
13.56
-21.51
43.4
-19.89
EBIT growth
29.77
-31.21
37.92
-30.86
Net profit growth
-170.73
-155.99
5,325
-96.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.5
13.32
14.37
9.45
EBIT margin
8.02
6.93
8.53
5.83
Net profit margin
1.23
-1.95
2.95
0.05
RoCE
9
6.8
10.22
7.79
RoNW
1.03
-1.47
2.84
0.05
RoA
0.34
-0.48
0.88
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.4
-34.5
61.61
1.14
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-96.74
-156.76
-80.59
-87.86
Book value per share
601.45
581.5
588.39
494.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
87.54
-27.48
7.87
1,500.3
P/CEPS
-22.07
-6.04
-6.02
-19.46
P/B
3.55
1.63
0.82
3.45
EV/EBIDTA
11.27
8.28
4.76
12.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.96
-73.77
85.07
-90.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.52
70.85
58.29
43.9
Inventory days
69.91
79.92
75.69
67.98
Creditor days
-71.41
-90.43
-85.46
-70.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.7
-1.1
-1.35
-1.09
Net debt / equity
1.69
1.85
1.76
2.06
Net debt / op. profit
3.82
4.58
3.47
4.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.07
-49.19
-48.34
-51.41
Employee costs
-20.42
-19.8
-18.94
-17.74
Other costs
-16.99
-17.67
-18.34
-21.38
