Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

7,520.05
(1.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.08

-15.36

-5.6

-7.06

Op profit growth

13.56

-21.51

43.4

-19.89

EBIT growth

29.77

-31.21

37.92

-30.86

Net profit growth

-170.73

-155.99

5,325

-96.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.5

13.32

14.37

9.45

EBIT margin

8.02

6.93

8.53

5.83

Net profit margin

1.23

-1.95

2.95

0.05

RoCE

9

6.8

10.22

7.79

RoNW

1.03

-1.47

2.84

0.05

RoA

0.34

-0.48

0.88

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

24.4

-34.5

61.61

1.14

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-96.74

-156.76

-80.59

-87.86

Book value per share

601.45

581.5

588.39

494.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

87.54

-27.48

7.87

1,500.3

P/CEPS

-22.07

-6.04

-6.02

-19.46

P/B

3.55

1.63

0.82

3.45

EV/EBIDTA

11.27

8.28

4.76

12.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.96

-73.77

85.07

-90.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

59.52

70.85

58.29

43.9

Inventory days

69.91

79.92

75.69

67.98

Creditor days

-71.41

-90.43

-85.46

-70.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.7

-1.1

-1.35

-1.09

Net debt / equity

1.69

1.85

1.76

2.06

Net debt / op. profit

3.82

4.58

3.47

4.89

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.07

-49.19

-48.34

-51.41

Employee costs

-20.42

-19.8

-18.94

-17.74

Other costs

-16.99

-17.67

-18.34

-21.38

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

