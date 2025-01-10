Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.79
6.79
6.34
6.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
593.65
503.04
366.68
329.04
Net Worth
600.44
509.83
373.02
335.38
Minority Interest
Debt
375.05
459.6
448.87
514.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
45.86
46.66
49.84
51.95
Total Liabilities
1,021.35
1,016.09
871.73
902.27
Fixed Assets
325.14
285.79
246.11
255.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
376.63
348.34
338.09
338.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.32
8.88
10.87
12.29
Networking Capital
292.49
255
247.51
271.11
Inventories
119.19
108.98
101.6
103.88
Inventory Days
67.55
73.8
Sundry Debtors
206.88
162.63
142.22
131.05
Debtor Days
94.55
93.1
Other Current Assets
128.41
146.23
149.57
155.23
Sundry Creditors
-105.02
-105.4
-89.85
-62.97
Creditor Days
59.73
44.73
Other Current Liabilities
-56.97
-57.44
-56.03
-56.08
Cash
15.77
118.08
29.15
25.51
Total Assets
1,021.35
1,016.09
871.73
902.27
