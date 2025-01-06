Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
52.96
37.27
54.77
5.52
Depreciation
-30.32
-31.91
-33.89
-28.75
Tax paid
-13.31
-9.02
24.57
-1.74
Working capital
-15.66
72.48
3.39
42.78
Other operating items
Operating
-6.32
68.82
48.84
17.82
Capital expenditure
-6.6
-70.32
-22.38
6.56
Free cash flow
-12.92
-1.5
26.46
24.38
Equity raised
656.07
602.81
989.3
952.92
Investing
0
4.39
-201.41
0
Financing
106.09
115.22
-2.31
69.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
749.23
720.93
812.04
1,047.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.