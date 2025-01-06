iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7,877.85
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025

Dynamatic Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

52.96

37.27

54.77

5.52

Depreciation

-30.32

-31.91

-33.89

-28.75

Tax paid

-13.31

-9.02

24.57

-1.74

Working capital

-15.66

72.48

3.39

42.78

Other operating items

Operating

-6.32

68.82

48.84

17.82

Capital expenditure

-6.6

-70.32

-22.38

6.56

Free cash flow

-12.92

-1.5

26.46

24.38

Equity raised

656.07

602.81

989.3

952.92

Investing

0

4.39

-201.41

0

Financing

106.09

115.22

-2.31

69.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

749.23

720.93

812.04

1,047.13

