iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

7,385.9
(-3.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Dynamatic Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of Dynamatic Technologies Limited (the Company) would be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter-alia to: a. To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 b. To consider declaration of Interim Dividend if any to the Equity shareholders of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome - This is further to our letter dated 7th November 2024, we write to inform you that the significant matters arising out of the Board Meeting held today, i.e., 13th November 2024, at JKM Plaza, Dynamatic Aerotropolis 55, KIADB Aerospace Park, Bangalore 562149, as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of Dynamatic Technologies Limited (the Company) would be held on Friday 9th Aug 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Board Meeting Outcome - Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b. To consider and recommend Final Dividend to the Equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our letter dated 21st May 2024, we write to inform you that the significant matters arising out of the Board Meeting held today i.e., 28th May 2024, at JKM Plaza, Dynamatic Aerotropolis, 55, KIADB Aerospace Park, Bangalore 562149, are attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice calling the Board Meeting for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Board Meeting Outcome - Result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Dynamatic Tech.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.