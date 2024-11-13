Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of Dynamatic Technologies Limited (the Company) would be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter-alia to: a. To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 b. To consider declaration of Interim Dividend if any to the Equity shareholders of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome - This is further to our letter dated 7th November 2024, we write to inform you that the significant matters arising out of the Board Meeting held today, i.e., 13th November 2024, at JKM Plaza, Dynamatic Aerotropolis 55, KIADB Aerospace Park, Bangalore 562149, as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of Dynamatic Technologies Limited (the Company) would be held on Friday 9th Aug 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Board Meeting Outcome - Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b. To consider and recommend Final Dividend to the Equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our letter dated 21st May 2024, we write to inform you that the significant matters arising out of the Board Meeting held today i.e., 28th May 2024, at JKM Plaza, Dynamatic Aerotropolis, 55, KIADB Aerospace Park, Bangalore 562149, are attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024