Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Dividend

7,389.85
(0.05%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Dynamatic Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Nov 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 2024220Interim
The Board has declared interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date fixed for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for receiving interim dividend is 22nd November 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid to shareholders duly before the statutory timelines. With reference to our previous communication, we wish to inform you that the record date was incorrectly mentioned as 22nd November 2024. Please note that the correct record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend is 29th November 2024. The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders within the statutory timelines.
Dividend28 May 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 2024550Final
Further to our letter dated 21st May 2024, we write to inform you that the significant matters arising out of the Board Meeting held today i.e., 28th May 2024, at JKM Plaza, Dynamatic Aerotropolis, 55, KIADB Aerospace Park, Bangalore 562149, are attached
Dividend13 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 2024550Interim
The board has declared interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the financial year 2023-24. The Record date fixed for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for receiving interim dividend is 23rd February 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid to shareholders on or before 13th March 2024.

