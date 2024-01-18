The Board has declared interim dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date fixed for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for receiving interim dividend is 22nd November 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid to shareholders duly before the statutory timelines. With reference to our previous communication, we wish to inform you that the record date was incorrectly mentioned as 22nd November 2024. Please note that the correct record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend is 29th November 2024. The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders within the statutory timelines.