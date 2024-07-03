Summary

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI ), a Public Sector Undertaking was set up in 1973 and is engaged in manufacturing of Super Alloys, Titanium base Alloys, Special Stainless Steel in semi-finished forms and other special metals. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Special Steels, Super Alloys and the only manufacturer of Titanium Alloys in India. MDNL is one of the few metallurgical plants of its kind in the world, designed to manufacture a wide range of special metals and alloys using integrated and highly flexible manufacturing systems. The Company manufactures unique combinations of metal and alloys. These special alloys have superior mechanical properties and better workability which are essential for special applications in aerospace, power generation, nuclear, defence and other general engineering industries. These products are key ingredients for strategic sectors in India, which typically cannot be imported from other countries due to its national security related concerns.The manufacturing facilities include Primary and Secondary melting furnaces such as Electric Arc Furnace with Ladle Refining Furnace, Vacuum Degassing/ Vacuum Oxygen Decarburisation, Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace, Vacuum Induction Refining Furnace, Vacuum Arc ReMelting Furnace, Electro Slag Re-Melting Furnace and Electron Beam Melting Furnace. Subsequent operations are carried out at 6000T/1500T Forge Presses, Ring Rolling Mill, Hot Rolling and Cold Rolling Mills, Bar and Wire Dra

Read More