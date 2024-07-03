iifl-logo-icon 1
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd Share Price

330.55
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

  • Open350.65
  • Day's High350.7
  • 52 Wk High547.5
  • Prev. Close349.35
  • Day's Low328.5
  • 52 Wk Low 304.8
  • Turnover (lac)919.22
  • P/E74.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.96
  • EPS4.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,192.52
  • Div. Yield0.4
No Records Found

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

350.65

Prev. Close

349.35

Turnover(Lac.)

919.22

Day's High

350.7

Day's Low

328.5

52 Week's High

547.5

52 Week's Low

304.8

Book Value

71.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,192.52

P/E

74.82

EPS

4.67

Divi. Yield

0.4

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.41

Record Date: 22 Mar, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.00%

Non-Promoter- 9.87%

Institutions: 9.87%

Non-Institutions: 16.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

187.34

187.34

187.34

187.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,132.1

1,098.85

1,003.38

885.29

Net Worth

1,319.44

1,286.19

1,190.72

1,072.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

813.23

712.87

661.69

773.28

yoy growth (%)

14.07

7.73

-14.43

7.88

Raw materials

-211.65

-119.37

-117.56

-271.46

As % of sales

26.02

16.74

17.76

35.1

Employee costs

-121.01

-123.48

-128.29

-109.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

226.09

202.08

191.86

186.35

Depreciation

-26.99

-26.11

-19.64

-17.66

Tax paid

-59.8

-42.35

-66.98

-60.04

Working capital

18.08

418.36

33.78

15.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.07

7.73

-14.43

7.88

Op profit growth

24.06

3.56

3

24.91

EBIT growth

14.46

3.77

4.92

17.66

Net profit growth

4.1

21.69

3.91

7.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,031.19

849.88

836.98

804.35

708.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,031.19

849.88

836.98

804.35

708.85

Other Operating Income

41.49

22.07

22.51

8.88

4.03

Other Income

30.45

38.17

31.62

19.96

36.44

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Paul Antony

Director (Finance) & CFO

Gowri Sankararao Naramsetti

Nominee (Govt)

Anurag Bajpai

Chairman & Managing Director

S K Jha

Independent Director

V Chakrapani

Independent Director

V. T. Rema

Director (Production)

Thulasiraman Muthukumar

Nominee (Govt)

Surendra Prasad Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

Summary

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI ), a Public Sector Undertaking was set up in 1973 and is engaged in manufacturing of Super Alloys, Titanium base Alloys, Special Stainless Steel in semi-finished forms and other special metals. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Special Steels, Super Alloys and the only manufacturer of Titanium Alloys in India. MDNL is one of the few metallurgical plants of its kind in the world, designed to manufacture a wide range of special metals and alloys using integrated and highly flexible manufacturing systems. The Company manufactures unique combinations of metal and alloys. These special alloys have superior mechanical properties and better workability which are essential for special applications in aerospace, power generation, nuclear, defence and other general engineering industries. These products are key ingredients for strategic sectors in India, which typically cannot be imported from other countries due to its national security related concerns.The manufacturing facilities include Primary and Secondary melting furnaces such as Electric Arc Furnace with Ladle Refining Furnace, Vacuum Degassing/ Vacuum Oxygen Decarburisation, Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace, Vacuum Induction Refining Furnace, Vacuum Arc ReMelting Furnace, Electro Slag Re-Melting Furnace and Electron Beam Melting Furnace. Subsequent operations are carried out at 6000T/1500T Forge Presses, Ring Rolling Mill, Hot Rolling and Cold Rolling Mills, Bar and Wire Dra
Company FAQs

What is the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd share price today?

The Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹330.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is ₹6192.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is 74.82 and 4.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is ₹304.8 and ₹547.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd?

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.95%, 3 Years at 24.42%, 1 Year at -14.30%, 6 Month at -25.53%, 3 Month at -10.60% and 1 Month at -5.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.00 %
Institutions - 9.87 %
Public - 16.13 %

