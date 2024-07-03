Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹350.65
Prev. Close₹349.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹919.22
Day's High₹350.7
Day's Low₹328.5
52 Week's High₹547.5
52 Week's Low₹304.8
Book Value₹71.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,192.52
P/E74.82
EPS4.67
Divi. Yield0.4
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
187.34
187.34
187.34
187.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,132.1
1,098.85
1,003.38
885.29
Net Worth
1,319.44
1,286.19
1,190.72
1,072.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
813.23
712.87
661.69
773.28
yoy growth (%)
14.07
7.73
-14.43
7.88
Raw materials
-211.65
-119.37
-117.56
-271.46
As % of sales
26.02
16.74
17.76
35.1
Employee costs
-121.01
-123.48
-128.29
-109.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
226.09
202.08
191.86
186.35
Depreciation
-26.99
-26.11
-19.64
-17.66
Tax paid
-59.8
-42.35
-66.98
-60.04
Working capital
18.08
418.36
33.78
15.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.07
7.73
-14.43
7.88
Op profit growth
24.06
3.56
3
24.91
EBIT growth
14.46
3.77
4.92
17.66
Net profit growth
4.1
21.69
3.91
7.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,031.19
849.88
836.98
804.35
708.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,031.19
849.88
836.98
804.35
708.85
Other Operating Income
41.49
22.07
22.51
8.88
4.03
Other Income
30.45
38.17
31.62
19.96
36.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Paul Antony
Director (Finance) & CFO
Gowri Sankararao Naramsetti
Nominee (Govt)
Anurag Bajpai
Chairman & Managing Director
S K Jha
Independent Director
V Chakrapani
Independent Director
V. T. Rema
Director (Production)
Thulasiraman Muthukumar
Nominee (Govt)
Surendra Prasad Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
Summary
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI ), a Public Sector Undertaking was set up in 1973 and is engaged in manufacturing of Super Alloys, Titanium base Alloys, Special Stainless Steel in semi-finished forms and other special metals. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Special Steels, Super Alloys and the only manufacturer of Titanium Alloys in India. MDNL is one of the few metallurgical plants of its kind in the world, designed to manufacture a wide range of special metals and alloys using integrated and highly flexible manufacturing systems. The Company manufactures unique combinations of metal and alloys. These special alloys have superior mechanical properties and better workability which are essential for special applications in aerospace, power generation, nuclear, defence and other general engineering industries. These products are key ingredients for strategic sectors in India, which typically cannot be imported from other countries due to its national security related concerns.The manufacturing facilities include Primary and Secondary melting furnaces such as Electric Arc Furnace with Ladle Refining Furnace, Vacuum Degassing/ Vacuum Oxygen Decarburisation, Vacuum Induction Melting Furnace, Vacuum Induction Refining Furnace, Vacuum Arc ReMelting Furnace, Electro Slag Re-Melting Furnace and Electron Beam Melting Furnace. Subsequent operations are carried out at 6000T/1500T Forge Presses, Ring Rolling Mill, Hot Rolling and Cold Rolling Mills, Bar and Wire Dra
Read More
The Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹330.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is ₹6192.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is 74.82 and 4.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is ₹304.8 and ₹547.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.95%, 3 Years at 24.42%, 1 Year at -14.30%, 6 Month at -25.53%, 3 Month at -10.60% and 1 Month at -5.12%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.