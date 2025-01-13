Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
187.34
187.34
187.34
187.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,132.1
1,098.85
1,003.38
885.29
Net Worth
1,319.44
1,286.19
1,190.72
1,072.63
Minority Interest
Debt
432.64
488.65
359.8
160.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
51.96
46.72
40.7
37.16
Total Liabilities
1,804.04
1,821.56
1,591.22
1,270.23
Fixed Assets
1,114.57
1,095.15
1,070.35
977.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.1
22.1
22.1
22.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.29
7.14
5.53
3.38
Networking Capital
643.48
682.77
430.65
173.14
Inventories
1,309.72
1,224.84
1,091.49
800.84
Inventory Days
359.43
Sundry Debtors
323
315.8
306.31
386.14
Debtor Days
173.31
Other Current Assets
119.7
191.3
227.83
180.04
Sundry Creditors
-199.87
-226.76
-254.01
-128
Creditor Days
57.44
Other Current Liabilities
-909.07
-822.41
-940.97
-1,065.88
Cash
16.61
14.42
62.58
93.95
Total Assets
1,804.05
1,821.58
1,591.21
1,270.23
