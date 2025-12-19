Mishra Dhatu Nigam Bags ₹122 Crore Order, Open Order Book Stands at ₹2,520 Crore

State owned specialty metals and alloys maker Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd said on Thursday that it has secured a new order worth ₹121.75 crore, adding to its already strong pipeline. Following this order win, the company said its open order position stands at around ₹2,520 crore as on date, reflecting steady demand for its products from key user industries.

The company’s order book remains healthy despite pressure on quarterly earnings. MIDHANI reported an order book of ₹1,869 crore as of October 1, 2025, supported by ongoing requirements from the defence, aerospace and energy sectors. The company said this provides reasonable revenue visibility for the coming quarters even as execution remained subdued during the quarter.

For the quarter ended September 2025, Mishra Dhatu Nigam reported a sharp drop in profitability, with net profit declining 45.6 percent year on year to ₹12.95 crore compared with ₹23.82 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations fell 20 percent to ₹209.7 crore from ₹262.1 crore, while EBITDA declined 32.8 percent to ₹32.5 crore against ₹49.06 crore a year ago.

Operating margins narrowed to 15.7 percent from 18.7 percent in the year ago quarter, weighed down by lower execution levels and higher cost pressures. The company said it continues to focus on improving execution and managing costs while relying on its strong order pipeline to support performance in the coming periods.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com