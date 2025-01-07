iifl-logo-icon 1
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

339.9
(2.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

813.23

712.87

661.69

773.28

yoy growth (%)

14.07

7.73

-14.43

7.88

Raw materials

-211.65

-119.37

-117.56

-271.46

As % of sales

26.02

16.74

17.76

35.1

Employee costs

-121.01

-123.48

-128.29

-109.28

As % of sales

14.88

17.32

19.38

14.13

Other costs

-235.3

-272.33

-224.96

-207.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.93

38.2

33.99

26.79

Operating profit

245.25

197.68

190.87

185.31

OPM

30.15

27.72

28.84

23.96

Depreciation

-26.99

-26.11

-19.64

-17.66

Interest expense

-11.99

-5.91

-8.56

-4.67

Other income

19.83

36.43

29.2

23.38

Profit before tax

226.09

202.08

191.86

186.35

Taxes

-59.8

-42.35

-66.98

-60.04

Tax rate

-26.45

-20.95

-34.91

-32.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

166.29

159.73

124.88

126.31

Exceptional items

0

0

6.38

0

Net profit

166.29

159.73

131.26

126.31

yoy growth (%)

4.1

21.69

3.91

7.01

NPM

20.44

22.4

19.83

16.33

