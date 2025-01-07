Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
813.23
712.87
661.69
773.28
yoy growth (%)
14.07
7.73
-14.43
7.88
Raw materials
-211.65
-119.37
-117.56
-271.46
As % of sales
26.02
16.74
17.76
35.1
Employee costs
-121.01
-123.48
-128.29
-109.28
As % of sales
14.88
17.32
19.38
14.13
Other costs
-235.3
-272.33
-224.96
-207.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.93
38.2
33.99
26.79
Operating profit
245.25
197.68
190.87
185.31
OPM
30.15
27.72
28.84
23.96
Depreciation
-26.99
-26.11
-19.64
-17.66
Interest expense
-11.99
-5.91
-8.56
-4.67
Other income
19.83
36.43
29.2
23.38
Profit before tax
226.09
202.08
191.86
186.35
Taxes
-59.8
-42.35
-66.98
-60.04
Tax rate
-26.45
-20.95
-34.91
-32.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
166.29
159.73
124.88
126.31
Exceptional items
0
0
6.38
0
Net profit
166.29
159.73
131.26
126.31
yoy growth (%)
4.1
21.69
3.91
7.01
NPM
20.44
22.4
19.83
16.33
