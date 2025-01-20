iifl-logo-icon 1
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd Key Ratios

346.6
(1.75%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:59:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.07

0.28

Op profit growth

24.06

7.6

EBIT growth

14.46

5.36

Net profit growth

5.26

21.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

30.15

27.72

25.84

EBIT margin

29.27

29.17

27.77

Net profit margin

20.46

22.17

18.36

RoCE

19.88

19.7

RoNW

4.1

4.41

RoA

3.47

3.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.88

8.44

6.97

Dividend per share

2.78

2.56

2.19

Cash EPS

7.44

7.04

5.73

Book value per share

57.17

51.07

44.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

19.89

21.19

20.23

P/CEPS

23.74

25.38

24.61

P/B

3.09

3.5

3.16

EV/EBIDTA

12.73

14.4

11.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

13.5

11.84

24.1

Tax payout

-26.45

-20.95

-31.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

153.39

166.31

Inventory days

384.04

363.35

Creditor days

-86.85

-99.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-19.84

-35.15

-31.02

Net debt / equity

0.06

0.02

-0.1

Net debt / op. profit

0.27

0.11

-0.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-26.02

-16.74

-26.55

Employee costs

-14.88

-17.32

-15.25

Other costs

-28.93

-38.2

-32.34

