|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.07
0.28
Op profit growth
24.06
7.6
EBIT growth
14.46
5.36
Net profit growth
5.26
21.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.15
27.72
25.84
EBIT margin
29.27
29.17
27.77
Net profit margin
20.46
22.17
18.36
RoCE
19.88
19.7
RoNW
4.1
4.41
RoA
3.47
3.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.88
8.44
6.97
Dividend per share
2.78
2.56
2.19
Cash EPS
7.44
7.04
5.73
Book value per share
57.17
51.07
44.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.89
21.19
20.23
P/CEPS
23.74
25.38
24.61
P/B
3.09
3.5
3.16
EV/EBIDTA
12.73
14.4
11.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
13.5
11.84
24.1
Tax payout
-26.45
-20.95
-31.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
153.39
166.31
Inventory days
384.04
363.35
Creditor days
-86.85
-99.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.84
-35.15
-31.02
Net debt / equity
0.06
0.02
-0.1
Net debt / op. profit
0.27
0.11
-0.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-26.02
-16.74
-26.55
Employee costs
-14.88
-17.32
-15.25
Other costs
-28.93
-38.2
-32.34
