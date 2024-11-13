Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approved un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 9th August 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Intimation of outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 9, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th March 2024 to consider Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 14th March, 2024 has inter-alia approved declaration of Interim Dividend Rs. 1.41/- per equity share (@14.10%) of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024