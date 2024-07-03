Summary

DCX Systems Limited was incorporated on December 16, 2011 as a Private Limited Company, under the name DCX Cable Assemblies Private Limited, at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Thereafter, Company name was changed to DCX Systems Private Limited by the RoC on January 3, 2022. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to Public Limited, name of the Company was again changed to DCX Systems Limited on February 18, 2022.The Company is one of the leading Indian Defence Manufacturing player offering a full service and manufacture of Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers. It is engaged in system integration and manufacturing cables and wire harness assemblies and is involved in kitting. The Company commenced operations in 2011 and and has been a preferred Indian Offset Partner (IOP) for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for executing aerospace and defence manufacturing projects. The Company is rapidly growing in the Indian defence space. It classify operations under the business verticals such as, System Integration, Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies and Kitting. In addition, it undertake certain job work service including assembly and testing of materials that have been supplied directly by customers. It undertakes system integration in areas of radar systems, sensors, electronic warfare, missiles, and communication systems. It provide product assembly and system integration services to address customers requirements. As part of

