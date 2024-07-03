SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹392.95
Prev. Close₹368.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,705.91
Day's High₹393
Day's Low₹366.8
52 Week's High₹451.9
52 Week's Low₹235.3
Book Value₹101.77
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,155.83
P/E78.31
EPS4.72
Divi. Yield0
The contract involves the supply of electronic assemblies to Lockheed Martin, with the full execution of the order to be completed within 12 months.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.28
19.35
15.48
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,096.63
547.71
102.12
43.29
Net Worth
1,118.91
567.06
117.6
46.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,423.58
1,253.63
1,102.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,423.58
1,253.63
1,102.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
49.65
29.55
22.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H.S. Raghavendra Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neal Jeremy Castleman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kalyanasundaram Chandrasekaran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lathika Siddharth Pai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gurumurthy Hegde
Independent Director
Prakash Nagabushan
Executive Director
NERIGA JAGANNATHESHWAR DIWAKARAIAH
Reports by DCX Systems Ltd
Summary
DCX Systems Limited was incorporated on December 16, 2011 as a Private Limited Company, under the name DCX Cable Assemblies Private Limited, at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Thereafter, Company name was changed to DCX Systems Private Limited by the RoC on January 3, 2022. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to Public Limited, name of the Company was again changed to DCX Systems Limited on February 18, 2022.The Company is one of the leading Indian Defence Manufacturing player offering a full service and manufacture of Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers. It is engaged in system integration and manufacturing cables and wire harness assemblies and is involved in kitting. The Company commenced operations in 2011 and and has been a preferred Indian Offset Partner (IOP) for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for executing aerospace and defence manufacturing projects. The Company is rapidly growing in the Indian defence space. It classify operations under the business verticals such as, System Integration, Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies and Kitting. In addition, it undertake certain job work service including assembly and testing of materials that have been supplied directly by customers. It undertakes system integration in areas of radar systems, sensors, electronic warfare, missiles, and communication systems. It provide product assembly and system integration services to address customers requirements. As part of
The DCX Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹373.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCX Systems Ltd is ₹4155.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DCX Systems Ltd is 78.31 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCX Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCX Systems Ltd is ₹235.3 and ₹451.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DCX Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.15%, 1 Year at 7.90%, 6 Month at -16.67%, 3 Month at 14.07% and 1 Month at 8.79%.
