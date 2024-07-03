iifl-logo-icon 1
DCX Systems Ltd Share Price

373.1
(1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open392.95
  • Day's High393
  • 52 Wk High451.9
  • Prev. Close368.9
  • Day's Low366.8
  • 52 Wk Low 235.3
  • Turnover (lac)13,705.91
  • P/E78.31
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value101.77
  • EPS4.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,155.83
  • Div. Yield0
DCX Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

392.95

Prev. Close

368.9

Turnover(Lac.)

13,705.91

Day's High

393

Day's Low

366.8

52 Week's High

451.9

52 Week's Low

235.3

Book Value

101.77

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,155.83

P/E

78.31

EPS

4.72

Divi. Yield

0

DCX Systems Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

DCX Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DCX Systems Secures ₹460.3 Crore Export Order from Lockheed Martin

DCX Systems Secures ₹460.3 Crore Export Order from Lockheed Martin

12 Nov 2024|12:24 PM

The contract involves the supply of electronic assemblies to Lockheed Martin, with the full execution of the order to be completed within 12 months.

DCX Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.80%

Foreign: 24.80%

Indian: 32.31%

Non-Promoter- 8.66%

Institutions: 8.66%

Non-Institutions: 34.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DCX Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.28

19.35

15.48

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,096.63

547.71

102.12

43.29

Net Worth

1,118.91

567.06

117.6

46.79

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,423.58

1,253.63

1,102.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,423.58

1,253.63

1,102.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

49.65

29.55

22.06

DCX Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCX Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H.S. Raghavendra Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neal Jeremy Castleman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kalyanasundaram Chandrasekaran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lathika Siddharth Pai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gurumurthy Hegde

Independent Director

Prakash Nagabushan

Executive Director

NERIGA JAGANNATHESHWAR DIWAKARAIAH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DCX Systems Ltd

Summary

DCX Systems Limited was incorporated on December 16, 2011 as a Private Limited Company, under the name DCX Cable Assemblies Private Limited, at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Thereafter, Company name was changed to DCX Systems Private Limited by the RoC on January 3, 2022. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to Public Limited, name of the Company was again changed to DCX Systems Limited on February 18, 2022.The Company is one of the leading Indian Defence Manufacturing player offering a full service and manufacture of Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers. It is engaged in system integration and manufacturing cables and wire harness assemblies and is involved in kitting. The Company commenced operations in 2011 and and has been a preferred Indian Offset Partner (IOP) for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for executing aerospace and defence manufacturing projects. The Company is rapidly growing in the Indian defence space. It classify operations under the business verticals such as, System Integration, Cable and Wire Harness Assemblies and Kitting. In addition, it undertake certain job work service including assembly and testing of materials that have been supplied directly by customers. It undertakes system integration in areas of radar systems, sensors, electronic warfare, missiles, and communication systems. It provide product assembly and system integration services to address customers requirements. As part of
Company FAQs

What is the DCX Systems Ltd share price today?

The DCX Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹373.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of DCX Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCX Systems Ltd is ₹4155.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCX Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCX Systems Ltd is 78.31 and 3.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCX Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCX Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCX Systems Ltd is ₹235.3 and ₹451.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DCX Systems Ltd?

DCX Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.15%, 1 Year at 7.90%, 6 Month at -16.67%, 3 Month at 14.07% and 1 Month at 8.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCX Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCX Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.12 %
Institutions - 8.66 %
Public - 34.22 %

