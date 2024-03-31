To

The Members of

DCX Systems Limited

(Formerly known DCX Cables Assemblies Pvt Ltd) Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of DCX Systems Limited (Formerly known as DCX Cable Assemblies Pvt Ltd) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind-AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the Financial year ended March 31, 2024. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure(s) to Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind-AS") specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable Assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these statements Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit And Loss, and the Cash Flows Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with provision of section 197 of the Act. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us; i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, Company has complied with the said rule.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

As referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of DCX Systems Limited (Formerly known as DCX Cable Assemblies Pvt Ltd) for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"): To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. (b) The major Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year. (ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees Five Crores, in aggregate, from banks or Financial Institutions which are secured on the basis of security of current assets. According to the explanations given to us and based on our verification the returns filed by the company are generally in agreement with the books of accounts.

(iii) (a) During the year the company has not provided guarantee to Subsidiary. Guarantee outstanding as on balancesheet date are detailed below: (Amount in Rs. Mn)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advance in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Nil Nil Nil Nil Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet 450 Nil Nil Nil

(b) During the year the investment made by the company in its subsidiary and guarantees provided /Security given to its subsidiary under the terms and conditions are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) Since the company has not granted any loans and advances to any companies the requirements to reporting on this clause of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) Since the company has not granted any loan and advances to any companies the requirement to reporting on this clause, on overdue on loan, of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) Since the company has not granted any loans and advances to any companies, the requirement of reporting on this clause for renewal or extension or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans is not applicable. (f) The company has not granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no loans, guarantees and securities given in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable. Hence, not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of the section 186 of the Act for the investments made by the Company have been complied with by the Company. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under section 73 to 76 of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) Since the company is an MSME, the rules made by the Central Government for the maintaining of Cost records under Section 148 of the Act, is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under this clause of the order is not applicable. (vii) In respect of statutory dues: (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except as follows: (Amt in Mn.)

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount with accrued interest Amount Paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4.46 0.95 AY 2020-21 COMMISSIONER OF INCOME TAX (APPEALS), Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax-Transfer Pricing Proceedings initiated under section 92D(3) & 92CA 98.11 - AY 2021-22 DRP (Dispute Resolution Panel)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as at March 31, 2024, there were no such transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest there on any lander during the year (b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) the company did not raise any money under any term loans during the year hence, the requirement to report clause (ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company (d) on the overall examination of the standalone financials statements of the company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) on an overall examination of the standalone financials statements of the Company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries.

(f) the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirements to the report on clause (ix) (f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer of shares for the purposes for which they were raised. The unutilized amounts as on the date of balance sheet are kept in a separate Fixed Deposit accounts; (b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has made offer to Qualified Institutional Buyers on private placement basis during the year and the company has complied with the requirements of Section 42 of companies act, 2013 and funds raised have been kept in a separate

Fixed deposit account pending utilization. Further According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of share or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year; (xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employee has not been noticed or reported during the year; (b) In view of what is reported above the provisions of paragraph 3 (xi) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company; (xii) Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013. (xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. (xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the order are not applicable to the company. (b) In our opinion, the company has not engaged in any non-banking financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the company; (d) The company does not have any CIC as part of its group. Accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3 (xvi) of the order are not applicable to the company

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year; (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable; (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there was no unspent amount as at the Balance Sheet date that was required to be transferred to a Fund Specified in Schedule VII of the Act in compliance with the proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no ongoing projects and there is no amount remaining unspent under subsection 5 of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under paragraph 3 (xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of Audit of Standalone Financial Statement. According no comment in respect of paragraph 3 (xxi) has been included in the report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent auditors report of even date on the financial statements of DCX Systems Limited (Formerly known DCX Cables Assemblies Pvt Ltd) for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DCX Systems Limited (Formerly known DCX Cables Assemblies Pvt Ltd) (the ‘Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls systems over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over

financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.