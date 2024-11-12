Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,116.6
|30.95
|2,62,059.48
|1,490.36
|0.89
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
282.15
|44.4
|2,01,859.54
|1,091.27
|0.8
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,315.05
|36.64
|90,699.99
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,713.4
|126.31
|87,074.51
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
BDL
1,276.25
|79.54
|44,027.82
|122.53
|0.44
|535.46
|101.81
The contract involves the supply of electronic assemblies to Lockheed Martin, with the full execution of the order to be completed within 12 months.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.