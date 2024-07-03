DCX Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
195.62
138.08
746.2
198.16
309.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
195.62
138.08
746.2
198.16
309.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20
18.32
16.3
11.01
12.32
Total Income
215.62
156.4
762.51
209.17
321.44
Total Expenditure
199.42
142.89
708.33
183.54
290.68
PBIDT
16.2
13.51
54.18
25.62
30.76
Interest
2.24
5.41
8.78
7.7
6.33
PBDT
13.96
8.1
45.4
17.92
24.43
Depreciation
3.31
2.81
2.27
1.79
0.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.47
2.4
10.34
2.32
3.98
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.05
-0.16
0.43
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
5.22
2.94
32.95
13.38
19.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.22
2.94
32.95
13.38
19.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.22
2.94
32.95
13.38
19.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.47
0.26
3.04
1.38
2.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.28
22.28
22.28
19.35
19.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.28
9.78
7.26
12.92
9.95
PBDTM(%)
7.13
5.86
6.08
9.04
7.9
PATM(%)
2.66
2.12
4.41
6.75
6.42
The contract involves the supply of electronic assemblies to Lockheed Martin, with the full execution of the order to be completed within 12 months.Read More
