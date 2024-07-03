DCX Systems Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,423.58
1,253.63
1,102.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,423.58
1,253.63
1,102.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
49.65
29.55
22.06
Total Income
1,473.23
1,283.18
1,124.33
Total Expenditure
1,343.69
1,169.96
1,035.28
PBIDT
129.54
113.22
89.05
Interest
29.8
25.63
11.32
PBDT
99.74
87.59
77.73
Depreciation
5.13
1.82
2.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
18.55
14.03
10.21
Deferred Tax
0.28
0.06
-0.26
Reported Profit After Tax
75.78
71.68
65.61
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
75.78
71.68
65.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
75.78
71.68
65.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.61
8.44
9.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
150
0
Equity
22.28
19.35
15.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.09
9.03
8.07
PBDTM(%)
7
6.98
7.05
PATM(%)
5.32
5.71
5.95

