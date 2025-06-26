DCX Systems Secures ₹4.36 Crore Order from Global Defence Client

Shares of defence electronics manufacturer DCX Systems drew market attention on Wednesday after the company announced a fresh order win worth ₹4.36 crore. According to the official statement, the contract was awarded by a leading multinational firm that operates in the defence, aerospace, space, and security sectors.

The latest order is for the manufacturing and supply of special test equipment, and will be executed in line with the terms laid out in the purchase agreement.

On the BSE, DCX Systems’ stock closed at ₹288.25 on Wednesday, valuing the company at a market capitalization of ₹3,274 crore. This new deal comes shortly after DCX Systems disclosed on June 17 that it had secured a set of orders totalling ₹28.59 crore for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies, primarily from Israeli defence clients.



The breakdown of those earlier orders is as follows:



ELTA Systems Ltd., Israel – ₹7.89 crore



Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel – ₹10.83 crore



Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel – ₹5.04 crore



Indian clients (domestic) – ₹4.83 crore



DCX Systems continues to position itself as a key player in defence-grade electronic systems and cable harness production, serving both international and domestic clients.

